    NBA

    James Dolan recovers from coronavirus, donates blood plasma for research

    by from the web
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    NEW York Knicks fans got some good news after owner James Dolan has reportedly recovered from coronavirus.

    The Knicks owner has also donated his blood plasma to be researched for potential cures for COVID-19.

    Larry Brooks of the New York Post reported the development on Wednesday, Manila time.

      Brooks reported that Dolan continued to work regularly from his home in isolation after having mild symptoms including a loss of smell.

      Dolan donated his blood to NYU Langone Health and Duke University Medical Center, volunteering to participate in multiple clinical trials.

      PHOTO: AP

      This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
