LeBron James, Anthony Davis return to court for Lakers ahead of new season

LEBRON James and Anthony Davis returned to the court for the Los Angeles Lakers, less than a week before the start of the regular season — and just over two months after winning the NBA title.

This short offseason could be particularly tough on the Lakers after their run to the championship, but James and Davis played for the first time this preseason on Wednesday night (Thursday, Manila time) when Los Angeles was at Phoenix. Davis sank a turnaround to start the game, and the Lakers led 53-44 at halftime. James had 11 points in the first two quarters and Davis had 10.

The Lakers, who beat Miami to win the championship Oct. 11, start the new season against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.

In addition to James and Davis, Kyle Kuzma was in the starting lineup for the Lakers on Wednesday, along with new acquisitions Dennis Schroder and Marc Gasol.

Elsewhere on Wednesday night, the New York Knicks rallied from a 17-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 100-93. Julius Randle scored 18 points for the Knicks and RJ Barrett and Kevin Knox II had 16 apiece.

"Once we got some energy from getting stops, I thought that gave us a lot more energy on offense," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said.

