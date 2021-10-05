Rookie James Bouknight powers Hornets over Thunder

JAMES Bouknight scored 20 points in is NBA preseason debut, helping lift the Charlotte Hornets past the Oklahoma City Thunder, 113-97, on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

The 21-year-old 11th pick came off the bench and went 7 for 12 from the field and also had four rebounds, two assists and three steals in 20 minutes of play.

The Hornets took the lead 7-4 and never looked back.

LaMelo Ball shot 7 for 13, finishing with 15 points in 21 minutes of play. He also had six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Josh Giddey led the Thunder with 18 points, while Aaron Wiggins had 12 points off the bench.

