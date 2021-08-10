Jalen Suggs steady down the stretch as Magic beat Warriors in OT

MAGIC 91, WARRIORS 89

JALEN Suggs scored six of his 24 points in a two-minute overtime, and Orlando beat Golden State, 91-89, in the NBA Summer League on Monday in Las Vegas (Tuesday, Manila time).

Suggs, the No. 5 overall pick from Gonzaga, also had nine rebounds and three blocks. He blocked Moses Moody’s shot under the basket with 25 seconds left in regulation, and Suggs’ layup at the other end rolled off as time expired.

Cole Anthony and Suggs combined to make four straight free throws in the final 15 seconds of overtime.

Jonathan Kuminga, an 18-year-old out of the G League, led the Warriors with 16 points, and Kyle Guy and Moody each added 15 points.

