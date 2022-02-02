Jalen Green to compete in Slam Dunk Contest, Rising Stars game

JALEN Green, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, will compete in the Slam Dunk Contest in the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland.

Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the story as the Houston Rockets rookie will showcase his athleticism and showmanship against Orlando Magic's Cole Anthony, Golden State Warriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson, and New York Knicks' Obi Toppin.

Green, of Filipino descent, averages 14.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists this year for Houston.

He is looking to become the 15th rookie to win the Slam Dunk title, last done by Hamidou Diallo in 2019.

Last year's winner Anfernee Simons was not brought back for this year's contest.

Aside from the Saturday festivities, Green will also be part of Friday's Clorox Rising Stars event.

Juan Toscano Anderson is one of four vying for honors in the dunk contest.

Joining him in the player pool are fellow rookies Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons), Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers), Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors), Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic), Josh Giddey (Oklahoma City Thunder), Davion Mitchell (Sacramento Kings), Chris Duarte (Indiana Pacers), Herbert Jones (New Orleans Pelicans), Ayo Dosunmu (Chicago Bulls), and his Rockets teammate Alperen Sengun.

Charlotte Hornets guard and reigning NBA Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball spearheads the sophomores in the field as he is joined by Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels (Minnesota Timberwolves), Isaac Okoro (Cleveland Cavaliers), Tyrese Haliburton (Sacramento Kings), Cole Anthony (Orlando Magic), Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey (Detroit Pistons), Precious Achiuwa (Toronto Raptors), Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers), Desmond Bane (Memphis Grizzlies), and Jae’Sean Tate (Houston Rockets).

The four players from the NBA G League Ignite team which will be distributed to the four squads are Jaden Hardy, Dyson Daniels, Scoot Henderson, and MarJon Beauchamp.

Continue reading below ↓

Legends Rick Barry, Gary Payton, Isiah Thomas, and James Worthy will select their teams of seven as they compete in a "race to 75" mini-tournament, with the first two games being the first to 50 and the winners of those games being the first to score 25 to commemorate the league's 75th anniversary.

