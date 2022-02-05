Jalen Green teams up with Cole Anthony, Josh Giddey in Rising Stars game

JALEN Green will be part of Team Worthy for the Clorox Rising Stars in the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland.

The Houston Rockets guard, who is of Filipino descent, was taken in the third round of the draft by three-time NBA champion James Worthy as he will team up with Orlando Magic's Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs, Oklahoma City Thunder's Josh Giddey, New Orleans Pelicans' Herbert Jones, Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey, and NBA G League Ignite's MarJon Beauchamp.

That squad will face Team Isiah of two-time NBA champion Isiah Thomas, who picked Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards first in the proceedings.

Also part of Team Isiah are Saddiq Bey (Detroit Pistons), Desmond Bane (Memphis Grizzlies), Isaiah Stewart (Detroit Pistons), Tyrese Haliburton (Sacramento Kings), Precious Achiuwa (Toronto Raptors), and Jaden Hardy (NBA G League Ignite).

In the other bracket, Team Barry of 1975 Finals MVP Rick Barry will face Team Payton of nine-time NBA All-Star Gary Payton.

Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers will spearhead Team Barry as he will be joined by Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons), Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic), Jae'Sean Tate and Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets), Isaac Okoro (Cleveland Cavaliers), and Dyson Daniels (NBA G League Ignite).

LaMelo Ball will play for Team Payton.

Last season's Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets, meanwhile, will captain Team Payton as he teams up with Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors), Jaden McDaniels (Minnesota Timberwolves), Ayo Dosunmu (Chicago Bulls), Chris Duarte (Indiana Pacers), Davion Mitchell (Sacramento Kings), and Scoot Henderson (NBA G League Ignite).

The first two matchups will be a race to 50 semifinal, with the winners of the said games facing off in a race to 25 to commemotate the league's 75th anniversary.

It's a unique innovation for the Rising Stars game featuring rookies and sophomores and now NBA G League players as the mini-tournament will be held on Feb. 18 at Rocket Mortgage Field House.

