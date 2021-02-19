Jalen Green stuffs stat sheet but Ignite falters in OT for back-to-back losses

G LEAGUE Ignite floundered late as it fell to Westchester , 121-113, in overtime to suffer its second straight defeat Friday (Manila time) at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando.

Knicks forward Louis King picked the right time to find his stroke from the outside, drilling three three-pointers in the added two minutes to break the 110-deadlock at the end of regulation and ultimately sink the select team.

Donta Hall led Ignite with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Jalen Green flirted with a triple-double with 14 points, seven boards, and six assists, but their efforts weren't enough to halt the team's two-game skid.

Ignite, which is still awaiting the arrival of Filipino wunderkind Kai Sotto, will take a two-day break before facing the Greensboro Swarm on Monday (Manila time).

Isaiah Todd also scored 14 points and seven rebounds, Amir Johnson had 11 points, two boards, and two steals, and Congolese guard Jonathan Kuminga struggled in this game, shooting 4-of-11 from the field to nab 11 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Amir Johnson acknowledges Jalen Green after a nifty feed.

Ignite could not hold on to its seven-point lead, 98-91, with 8:09 left to play as Westchester rallied back and even took the 105-102 edge after a Jared Harper pullup with 3:16 remaining.

Hall gave the select team a 110-108 lead in the final 58.7 ticks, but Daishen Nix committed a looseball foul on Justin Patton with 40.4 remaining to once again knot the score at 110. Kuminga and Andrew White III had chances to take the victory for their respective teams, but they missed their jumpers as the buzzer horned.

From there, it was all King as he waxed hot when it mattered the most and gave Westchester a 119-111 lead with 35.5 seconds left.

Ignas Brazdeikis paced the Knicks with 21 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks to level their standings at 3-3.

Harper also had 16 points and 11 assists, Tyler Hall also scored 16 on 4-of-7 shooting from deep, and King scored nine of his 15 points in overtime as he shot 3-of-5 from downtown.

