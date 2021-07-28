Jalen Green proud to represent Philippines in NBA draft quest

JALEN Green has always been big about representation.

As a young Black man of Filipino descent, he always understood the unique position he is in, standing up for his heritage.

That's why one could understand his glee meeting a Filipino legend in Manny Pacquiao earlier this month, catching up with the eight-division boxing world champion in Los Angeles.

Jalen Green on Filipino roots

Inspired of the short talk he had with Pacquiao, Green is just happy to carry the pride of the country as he heads to the 2021 NBA Draft this Friday (Manila time).

"I love the Philippines," said Green, whose Filipino roots come from his mother Bree, who hails from Ilocos Sur. "They show me love and support and I'm just happy to represent them. I have family out there in the Philippines. I'm excited and I hope they're excited."

PHOTO: Jhay Otamias

He also showed it to his home town in Fresno, helping renovate his childhood basketball court known as The Cage at Koligian Park weeks back.

"That's where I came from," he said. "I've learned, grew up there, and that's a place that has made me. So I always wanted to give back to the community. It means a lot."

So it explains how pained Green was after the spread of Asian hate and the continuous struggle of the Black Lives Matter movement last year.

"It's heartbreaking especially at the time because COVID-19 [pandemic] was going on and a lot was going on at that time. It was a tough time for everybody, especially with what's going on with the Asian hate and the Black Lives Matter. It's sad," he said.

Lucky for the 6-foot-6 guard, he can take a more active role in advocating for those causes as he takes his next step in his basketball career in the NBA.

Green is projected to be the second overall pick in the upcoming draft, with the Houston Rockets expecting big things from the 19-year-old.

The feeling, he said, is mutual.

"The Rockets are an exciting team and they play hard. They're a young team, a lot of good talent, and they have great players. It's just super exciting for me," said Green, who wasn't shy in his goals of winning the Rookie of the Year honors in his freshman season, and possibly a spot in the league's All-Defensive Teams.

"I feel like I'm an exciting player, I get out there and run, and I'm trying to be a two-way player. I just think I'll be a good fit. But I'm just gonna be happy that I'm getting drafted. It's a dream come true."

More than his personal performance, Green is looking ahead in continuing to be an active voice for his community and his heritage, hoping that he could utilize the platform he has for the common good -- just like what he and the rest of the Ignite team did in the NBA G League bubble earlier in the year.

"That was something we talked about in the bubble and we did in the bubble as a team. We made shirts and all types of things," he said. "That's something that I'll continue to carry on with what I could do with our platform."

