Jalen Green promises to put on a show in NBA Dunk Contest

FOR Jalen Green, making it to the NBA All-Star Weekend is already an accomplishment of itself.

Now that he's here, the Houston Rockets guard is just determined to make this stint a memorable one.

"It's exciting seeing everybody here. This is one of my goals coming into the league," he said during the Clorox Rising Stars media availability.

"I feel accomplished because I got to this weekend. This is one of the most important weekends of my career, and hopefully more to come. Hopefully this won't be my last time being around this."

Green, an American player of Filipino descent picked No. 2 in the 2021 NBA Draft, will be competing in the Rising Stars Game as part of Team Worthy.

He will also be showcasing his aerial artistry in the Slam Dunk Contest as he aims to be the 15th rookie to win the hardware.

"I'm pretty excited for the Dunk Contest. It's gonna be exciting. There's a lot of talented dunkers in the Dunk Contest so it's gonna be fun," he said as he competes against Orlando Magic's Cole Anthony, New York Knicks' Obi Toppin, and Golden State Warriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson.

Jalen Green is the first Houston Rocket in 10 years to participate in the dunk contest.

Houston last had a representative in the Dunk Contest way back in 2012 when Chase Budinger finished runner-up to the Utah Jazz' Jeremy Evans.

He will be the fifth Rocket to participate in the competition after Budinger, Steve Francis (2000, 2002), Kenny Smith (1991, 1993), and Ralph Sampson (1984).

Although Green has not given a hint on what he would do, there is chatter that he worked with NBA Top Shot for his dunks.

The 20-year-old is keeping his cards close to his chest.

"I watched a lot of the All-Star Game Dunk Contests and all the clips coming out in social media. There's some that I tried that I couldn't attempt, but I for sure got a lot of inspiration watching the past Dunk Contests," he said.

"It's going to be exciting. No hints."

