Jalen Green 'handpicked' Kai Sotto to join him in NBA G League: report

JALEN Green had a huge hand in convincing Kai Sotto to join him in the NBA G League select team.

That's according to a report from Kentucky Sports Radio.

"Jalen Green – a consensus top-three prospect in the senior class, who signed with the G League’s new NBA pathway program back in April – hand-picked Sotto to join him on the roster," the report read.

PHOTO: Joaqui Flores

Sotto confirmed his next move on Thursday morning, joining Green and fellow bluechip recruits Isaiah Todd and Daishen Nix in making a bid for the NBA through the league's developmental league.

Sotto was the first international signee of the said program.

Green and Sotto have been in contact since meeting in the 2018 National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) National Finals in Manila, with Sotto still playing for Ateneo and Green representing FilAm Sports USA.

PHOTO: Joaqui Flores

Green also said he has been communicating with Sotto when he returned to the Philippines last year.

"We text a lot," said Green, whose mother Bree traces her roots to Ilocos Sur.

The two also met in Greece when Green represented the US and Sotto the Philippines in the 2019 Fiba Under-19 World Cup.

Now, Green and Sotto will team up for a new NBA G League team which will be based in Southern California and will be unaffiliated with any of the existing squads.

