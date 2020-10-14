Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Oct 16
    NBA

    Jae Crowder hoping for a long-term deal after Finals run with Heat

    A day ago
    Picked in the second round in the 2012 draft, Jae Crowder has seen action for the Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat.
    PHOTO: AP

    WHILE the Miami Heat has its main man locked up — they have Jimmy Butler under contract for three more seasons — the club faces some big free agent decisions.

    Butler's Marquette teammate Jae Crowder expects a long-term deal after a fine run with the Heat, fifth seeds who topped the Eastern Conference and wound up as runners-up to the Los Angeles Lakers for the season.

    The Heat acquired Crowder in a February trade involving the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves.

    Continue reading below ↓

    The 30-year-old Crowder, whose five-year $35 million contract signed with the Celtics in 2015 has expired, indicated he wants a a longer contract.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    “Obviously, I want security,” Crowder told Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel.

    “The league is an up-and-down league. You never know. I’ve been a part of trades, so I know about security.”

    In seven NBA seasons, Crowder has suited up for six teams.

    “That’s the best thing about my contract last time, I had security in each place I went to.”

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Picked in the second round in the 2012 draft, Jae Crowder has seen action for the Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat.
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again