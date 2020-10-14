Jae Crowder hoping for a long-term deal after Finals run with Heat

WHILE the Miami Heat has its main man locked up — they have Jimmy Butler under contract for three more seasons — the club faces some big free agent decisions.

Butler's Marquette teammate Jae Crowder expects a long-term deal after a fine run with the Heat, fifth seeds who topped the Eastern Conference and wound up as runners-up to the Los Angeles Lakers for the season.

The Heat acquired Crowder in a February trade involving the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 30-year-old Crowder, whose five-year $35 million contract signed with the Celtics in 2015 has expired, indicated he wants a a longer contract.

“Obviously, I want security,” Crowder told Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel.

“The league is an up-and-down league. You never know. I’ve been a part of trades, so I know about security.”

In seven NBA seasons, Crowder has suited up for six teams.

“That’s the best thing about my contract last time, I had security in each place I went to.”

