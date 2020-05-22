Ja Morant says he deserves to be Rookie of the Year over Zion Williamson

JA Morant is not shy to say that he deserves to be the NBA’s Rookie of the Year this season over Zion Williamson.

Asked if the top freshman race is “even close” in an online interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, the Memphis Grizzlies rookie sensation answered without batting an eyelash.

“Nah, I feel like I’ve done enough,” Morant beamed. “I deserve it. Feel like my play this year proved all that. Had a great season so far.”

“This Corona, you know, stopped that short,” the Murray State product added with a chuckle, referring to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

The athletic playmaker is averaging 17.6 points on 49.1-percent shooting, 6. 9 assists, 3.5 boards, and 0.9 steals, against 3.2 turnovers in 30 minutes over 59 games played this season, leading the Grizzlies in the running for the playoffs, sporting a 32-33 record for the eighth and last West seed so far.

His pal, the New Orleans Pelicans’ Williamson, on the other hand, is putting up 23.6 points on 58.9-percent shooting, 6.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 0.8 steals, versus 2.7 errors, but has only suited up in 19 games due to a torn meniscus that forced him to miss the early part of the season.

Who do you think should win the Rookie of the Year award?

