Ja Morant posts double-double as Grizzlies overcome Timberwolves

JA Morant had 20 points and 11 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies edged the Minnesota Timberwolves, 107-105, on Saturday in Minneapolis (Sunday, Manila time).

Jonas Valanciunas scored 13 points and was a rebound short of a double-double.

Kyle Anderson had 12 points and Desmond Bane came off the bench to match the output.

Jaylen Nowell scored 22 off the bench to lead the Timberwolves.

D'Angelo Russell added 14 points, Karl-Anthony Towns had 13 points and eight rebounds, while Malik Beasley scored 12.

