Ja Morant wows crowd with highlight dunk attempt over Kevin Love

JA Morant came close to putting up arguably the highlight of the year after he attempted to dunk over Kevin Love in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 114-107 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, Manila time.

The 6-foot-3 Grizzlies rookie sensation drove to the basket in the first quarter and leapt over the Cavs star big man – who’s five inches taller, and left the crowd in awe, only for Morant to miss what would’ve been an amazing slam.

PHOTO: ap

Continue reading below ↓

Love was relieved that Morant didn’t complete the epic poster as he acknowledged the talent of the Grizzlies young playmaker.

“Ja almost ended my professional career with this dunk…that kid is something special,” Love said in a Twitter post after the game.

Ja almost ended my professional career with this dunk...that kid is something special ???????????????????????? https://t.co/5SxCItAMba — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) December 21, 2019

Love, though, had the last laugh as he buried the go-ahead triple with a little over a minute to play on the way to the victory.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Morant, on the other hand, was held to just eight points, matching a season low, after coming in averaging over 18 points per game.