    View Today
    Sat, Dec 21
    NBA

    Ja Morant wows crowd with highlight dunk attempt over Kevin Love

    by from the web
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: ap

    JA Morant came close to putting up arguably the highlight of the year after he attempted to dunk over Kevin Love in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 114-107 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, Manila time.

    The 6-foot-3 Grizzlies rookie sensation drove to the basket in the first quarter and leapt over the Cavs star big man – who’s five inches taller, and left the crowd in awe, only for Morant to miss what would’ve been an amazing slam.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Love was relieved that Morant didn’t complete the epic poster as he acknowledged the talent of the Grizzlies young playmaker.

    “Ja almost ended my professional career with this dunk…that kid is something special,” Love said in a Twitter post after the game.

    Love, though, had the last laugh as he buried the go-ahead triple with a little over a minute to play on the way to the victory.

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    Morant, on the other hand, was held to just eight points, matching a season low, after coming in averaging over 18 points per game.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: ap

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again