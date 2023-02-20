COLUMN: It'll take more than Mac McClung to bring back luster of NBA Slam Dunk

SALT LAKE CITY - The Slam Dunk Contest used to be one of the highly-anticipated events around the NBA's annual All-Star Weekend.

But after Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins dazzled with their rim-rattling, gravity-defying acts in 1988, the show's popularity had steadily declined.

Vince Carter against T-Mac in 2000 was memorable. So was Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon in 2016.

Unfortunately, the years in between were wanting, if not totally bereft, of any buzz. Which probably explains why I couldn't even remember who took part in last year's version of man versus rim.

Don't get me wrong, the dunk will never lose its appeal in-game especially when it posterizes some poor soul and then goes viral on social media.

Not so much in a staged competition, though.

Dunks are like a juggling act. You can only do and see so much of it, thereby creating plenty of room for boredom to interrupt.

How many iterations of a blind fold, car leap and windmill dunk can a fan really suffer through?

NOT MUCH, IF ANY.

But when Mac McClung promised to execute two dunks he swears no one else on this planet had previously done before, I was all in.

McClung, you see, is a legend known for his dunking exploits in high school, eye candies which have been immortalized on YouTube channels such as Ballislife and Hoopmixtape.

While I am not so sure that no other guy had ever dunked over two dudes before, I'm pretty certain I've already seen Victor Oladipo defy vertigo with a 540-degree slam.

McClung delivered the goods and won. The blend of freakish athleticism and the charm of watching a white man destroy the myth of him being unable to jump rocked the Vivint Arena yesterday.

But let's hold off on the declaration that this 24-year old kid from Gate City, Virginia had single-handedly saved the slam dunk contest.

McClung, despite his insane leaping ability, is only tied to a two-way contract with the Sixers. Who's to say he'd still be in the league by playoffs time, let alone next February?

SO, THERE'S THE RUB.

Showcase events need stars to attract attention.

Which is why Ja Morant is always being asked if he is willing to save the side event.

The Grizzlies star told reporters yesterday he won't do it. And it's a no-brainer given only an insane player, or one who listens to poor advice, will flirt with an ACL tear when he has a five-year $193 million contract in his pocket.

Who else will accept the challenge?

Unless that question is answered, lingering doubts about the future of the slam dunk as an event will persist.