Isaiah Thomas in talks with teams for NBA comeback

    ISAIAH Thomas has gained interest from some teams, sparking his shot at an NBA comeback this season.

    The free-agent playmaker is in “communication with a handful of teams” and has hired Bernie Lee of Quartexx Basketball as his new agent.

    Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports broke the news on Saturday, Manila time.

    The 31-year-old Thomas, who turns 32 on February 7, is one of the best pound-for-pound scorers in league history and can still produce instant offense when given the chance.

    The 5-foot-9 combo guard averaged 12.2 points and 3.7 assists in 23.1 minutes and started 37 of 40 games for the Washington Wizards last year before getting traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, who waived him.

    His best season came in 2017 when he normed 28.9 points and 5.9 assists to lead the Boston Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals.

