Ignite signs NBA veteran Jarrett Jack

JARRETT Jack is the latest NBA veteran to reinforce Ignite ahead of its maiden season in the NBA G League, the league announced on Friday.

Jack, 37, will be tasked in honing the top high school prospects in the select team as they prepare for their eventual leap to the NBA.

The 14-year NBA veteran is a seasoned point guard who had stints with the Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors, New Orleans Hornets, Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets, and New York Knicks, last playing in the 2017-18 season.

PHOTO: AP

Jack posted 10.8 points, 4.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds in his NBA career, which included playoff appearances with New Orleans, Golden State, and Brooklyn.

He has since played for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, averaging 15.6 points and 5.1 assists this past season.

Joining Jack is Donta Hall, who was a part of the 2020 NBA G League All-Rookie Team, All-NBA G League Second Team, and All-Defensive honors last season after collecting 15.4 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 38 games for the Grand Rapids Drive.

Detroit Pistons called him up for a 10-day contract and played four games in the NBA last season back in February, and was signed up by the Brooklyn Nets for the NBA restart and amassed 6.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks inside the bubble.

They will join fellow veterans Amir Johnson and Bobby Brown as they show the ropes to the likes of Kai Sotto, Jalen Green, and Jonathan Kuminga in their first season in the developmental league.

