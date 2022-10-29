BONES Hyland made seven 3-pointers and scored 26 points, DeAndre Jordan hit a rare 3, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Utah Jazz, 117-101, on Friday night in Denver (Saturday, Manila time).

Michael Porter Jr. added 22 points and 13 rebounds and Nikola Jokic had 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists while shooting just 3 of 10 from the field for the Nuggets, who were blown out in their season opener against the surprising Jazz.

Denver was 17 for 37 on 3-pointers.

Utah hit 4 of its first 5 3-pointers, then went 6 of 34 from long range the rest of the way as coach Will Hardy lamented the team's lack of pace.

Jordan Clarkson shot 1 of 10 from the field and missed all seven of his 3s.

Cavs beat Celtics in OT

Donovan Mitchell goes 15 for 25 in 46 minutes of action. PHOTO: AP



CARIS LeVert and Donovan Mitchell each scored 41 points and the Cavaliers rallied to beat the Celtics, 132-123, in overtime in Boston. The last time the Cavs had multiple 40-point scorers was Game Five of the 2016 NBA Finals, when LeBron James and Kyrie Irving both had 41.

Cleveland trailed by as many as 15 in the first half and overcame a 75-point first half by the Celtics to earn its fourth straight win.

It was LeVert's best game since joining the Cavs at the trade deadline last season, when he never figured out his role because of injuries. His previous high for Cleveland was 32 points last season against Dallas. He also had six 3s and three steals.

He scored Cleveland's final 11 points on Friday.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led Boston with 32 points apiece. The Celtics shot 51% against the NBA's second-rated defense, but also had 19 turnovers.

Lillard-less Blazers beat Rockets

JUSUF Nurkic had 27 points and 15 rebounds, and the Trail Blazers beat the Houston Rockets, 125-111 in Portland despite the absence of star guard Damian Lillard.

Anfernee Simons led all scorers with 30 points, including seven 3-pointers, for the Blazers, who led by as many as 18 points. With the win, Portland improved to 5-1 this season.

Eric Gordon scored 18 points and Kevin Porter Jr. had 16 points for the struggling Rockets, who have just one win.

Lillard, Portland's six-time All-Star, strained his right calf on Wednesday night against the Miami Heat. The team said he will re-evaluated in one to two weeks.

Bucks stay undefeated with win over Knicks

Giannis Antetokounmpo plays 39 minutes, shooting 11 for 22. PHOTO: AP

GIANNIS Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists as the Bucks led nearly the whole way in a 119-108 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday night in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee (4-0) won despite shooting a season-low 38.5%.

Milwaukee has beaten Houston, Brooklyn and New York at Fiserv Forum after opening the season with a victory at Philadelphia. The Bucks are halfway through a season-high, six-game homestand.

Antetokounmpo scored 44 points against the Rockets and 43 against the Nets, giving him his highest career point total for a two-game stretch. He was one of seven Bucks to score in double figures Friday.

Brook Lopez had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Bucks, while Bobby Portis had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Grayson Allen scored 17 points, Jrue Holiday 16, Jevon Carter 14 and George Hill 12.

RJ Barrett scored 20 and Julius Randle had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Knicks, who also had seven players in double figures. Immanuel Quickley had 14, Jalen Brunson 13, Derrick Rose 12 and Evan Fournier and Obi Toppin 11 apiece.

Pacers defeat Wizards

TYRESE Haliburton had 25 points and 12 assists, Myles Turner added 27 points and the Indiana Pacers beat the Wizards 127-117 in Washington.

Indiana wasted little time pulling away. A 22-2 run in the first quarter gave the Pacers a 30-15 lead. It was 36-28 after one following a long 3-pointer at the buzzer by Washington's Kyle Kuzma, but the Pacers kept right on rolling in the second. A run of eight straight points made it 70-50, and Indiana led 75-60 at halftime.

A 3-pointer by Haliburton put Indiana ahead 80-60 early in the third before the Wizards began chipping away. They produced enough defensive stops that the lead was down to seven in the final minute of the quarter after a 3 by Anthony Gill. The Pacers led 101-90 heading into the fourth.

Beal led the Wizards (3-2) with 31 points but finished with only four assists, snapping a streak of 21 games in which he had at least five. Kristaps Porzingis scored 22 points.

Spurs beat Bulls even as DeRozan reaches 20K points

KELDON Johnson scored 33 points for San Antonio, spoiling a career milestone for former teammate DeMar DeRozan and leading the Spurs to a 129-124 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

DeRozan had 33 points for Chicago, becoming just the 50th player in NBA history to reach 20,000.

The Spurs improved to 4-2 in what is supposed to be a rebuilding season. They earned their first home win hours after Joshua Primo was waived in a surprise move.

The 6-foot-6 Primo was selected by San Antonio with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. He had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries.

San Antonio shot 53.5% and had seven players score in double figures. Jakob Poeltl had 21 points and 13 rebounds. Zach Collins scored 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting.

Reserve center Andre Drummond had 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Bulls.

