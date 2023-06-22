Hornets leaning toward keeping No. 2 pick in NBA draft

THE Charlotte Hornets are leaning toward keeping the pivotal No. 2 pick in Thursday night's NBA draft (Friday, Manila time).

General manager Mitch Kupchak said on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) the Hornets are considering two players, adding that he believes there's a "significant separation" in talent among the top three players in the draft.

It's almost a foregone conclusion the San Antonio Spurs will take France's Victor Wembanyama, who is considered a generational player, No. 1 overall. The Hornets are expected to choose between Alabama wing Brandon Miller and guard Scoot Henderson from the NBA G League Ignite.

"I anticipate that we would draft at two," Kupchak said. " I'm not going to rule out the possibility that we would trade the pick. It's a very coveted pick in our league right now. You would be surprised at some of the phone calls and some of the players that would be available. So yeah, up until the last minute we are going to listen. But at this point in time I do expect to pick at two."

Kupchak said the Hornets haven't decided on who to take — and likely won't until a few hours before the draft.

He said he'll ultimately make the selection, but added current owner Michael Jordan and the team's prospective buyers Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall will also have a say in the draft night decisions.

Jordan agreed Friday to sell the majority stake in the franchise for a reported value of $3 billion, but the deal still needs the approval of the NBA's Board of Governors, which could take weeks or months.

"Michael and I will completely talk to them and get their feelings and I'm sure there will be some spirited debates if it's different," Kupchak said. "We will not operate in a vacuum. The new owners will be in the loop."

Miller clearly is the better positional fit for the Hornets.

Charlotte's current starting wing is Gordon Hayward, but he's entering the final year of his contract and has struggled with injuries. The 6-foot-2 Henderson projects as a point guard and the Hornets already have All-Star LaMelo Ball, which means he'd have to beat out backcourt mate Terry Rozier for playing time.

But Kupchak said the Hornets, who've not been to the postseason in the last seven seasons, are not in a position to draft for fit.

"We're not that team that has been in the playoffs for three or four years in a row and you're looking to tweak a roster and look for a fit," Kupchak said. "So our decision will be looking for the player that is going to have the best overall career."

