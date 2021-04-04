Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Big blow for Hornets as Gordon Hayward out at least a month due to sprained foot

    by Associated Press
    4 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gordon Hayward will miss at least a month after spraining his right foot during the Charlotte Hornets' win on Friday night over the Indiana Pacers.

    The team said in a statement on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) that Hayward will be reevaluated in roughly four weeks. He was injured when he stepped on Myles Turner's foot while driving to the basket in the second quarter and immediately crumpled.

    The 31-year-old forward is averaging 19.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in his first season with the Hornets on a $120 million, four-year deal.

    Charlotte is already without rookie guard LaMelo Ball, out indefinitely with a broken right wrist.

    This injury is on the opposite side of the gruesome broken left ankle Hayward suffered in his first game with the Boston Celtics in 2017. He was an All-Star in 2016-17 with the Utah Jazz.

    PHOTO: AP

