Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Apr 8
    NBA

    Holiday brothers take charge as injury-riddled Pacers edge cellar-dwelling Wolves

    4 hours ago
    Aaron Holiday scores 22 on 6 for 8 shooting for Indiana.
    PHOTO: AP

    By Phillip B. Wilson

    INDIANAPOLIS — Aaron Holiday scored 22 points, brother Justin Holiday had 21 and the short-handed Indiana Pacers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 141-137, on Wednesday night (Thursday, Manila time).

    The Pacers were without All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis and three other injured starters, and had lost nine of 10 home games.

    Karl Anthony-Towns led NBA-worst Minnesota with 32 points. Anthony Edwards had 27.

    Aaron Holiday wrapped it up with two free throws with 8.3 seconds remaining.

    Justin Holiday hit four 3-pointers in the final quarter, when the Timberwolves rallied to make it a one-possession game. T.J. McConnell made a key 3-pointer for a 138-132 lead with 24.9 seconds remaining. He finished with 19 points.

    Aaron Holiday scored 14 points in the second quarter, and the Pacers outscored the Timberwolves 42-25 in the period for a 21-point halftime lead. The Pacers had a season-high 77 points at the break.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Caris LeVert added 18 points for the Pacers. They shot 59 percent from the field.

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    TIP-INS

    Timberwolves: Have not won back-to-back games since the first two of the season.

    Pacers: Recent injuries resulted in a starting lineup without a player who began the season as a starter.

    UP NEXT

    Timberwolves: At Boston on Friday night.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Pacers: At Orlando on Friday night.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Justin Holiday shoots 8 for 13, finishing with 21 points of Indiana.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Aaron Holiday scores 22 on 6 for 8 shooting for Indiana.
    PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again