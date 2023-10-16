Herro, Adebayo combine for 56 as Heat defeat Grizzlies

TYLER Herro scored 30 points and Bam Adebayo scored 26 points as Miami beat visiting Memphis, 132-124, in NBA preseason action on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).
Herro finished 11-for-19 shooting including 4 for 7 from 3-point range. Adebayo was 12 for 20 and blocked four shots.
Jimmy Butler didn't play for the Heat.
Desmond Bane scored 26 points and Ziaire Williams had 19 on 7-for-10 shooting for the Grizzlies.
