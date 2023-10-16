Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Oct 16
    NBA

    Herro, Adebayo combine for 56 as Heat defeat Grizzlies

    Miami is 2-0 at home
    by Associated Press
    Just now
    undefined
    PHOTO: AP

    TYLER Herro scored 30 points and Bam Adebayo scored 26 points as Miami beat visiting Memphis, 132-124, in NBA preseason action on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

    Herro finished 11-for-19 shooting including 4 for 7 from 3-point range. Adebayo was 12 for 20 and blocked four shots.

    See Charlotte scores tough win against OKC squad that did not play its starters

    Jimmy Butler didn't play for the Heat.

    Tyler Herro, Erik Spoelstra

    Desmond Bane scored 26 points and Ziaire Williams had 19 on 7-for-10 shooting for the Grizzlies.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again