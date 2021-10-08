Tyler Herro sustains hot shooting as Heat blast Rockets in preseason

HOUSTON — Tyler Herro scored 24 points, Kyle Lowry had 10 assists in 19 minutes and Miami beat Houston, 113-106.

Heat vs Rockets preseason

Herro is 16 for 25 from the field in two preseason games, going 7 for 11 from 3-point range. Duncan Robinson scored 20 points, and Bam Adebayo added 15 for Miami. Jimmy Butler shot for 4 of 7 from the floor in 16 minutes in his first action of the season.

Rookie Jalen Green scored 20 points for Houston. Christian Wood had 13.

PHILADELPHIA — George Niang scored 16 points and Seth Curry scored 15 and Philadelphia beat Toronto, 125-113. Niang and Curry each buried four 3-pointers and combined to go 8 for 15 from deep.

Isaiah Joe scored 15 points, Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey each had 14 and Joel Embiid added 10 in 20 minutes of action.

The Sixers shot 47 of 87 (54%) including 18 of 37 (48.6%) from beyond the 3-point arc.

Philadelphia outscored Toronto 44-33 in the second quarter and had eight players in double-digit scoring.

OG Anunoby scored 22 points for Toronto. Fred VanVleet added 17.

