Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Nov 17
    NBA

    Butler drops 36 as Heat dispatch Nets to stretch win streak to 7

    Miami extends NBA's current longest winning streak
    by tim reynolds, ap
    3 hours ago
    Jimmy Butler Heat vs Nets
    Jimmy Butler shows he's already in midseason form.
    PHOTO: AP

    MIAMI — Jimmy Butler scored 18 of his 36 points in the third quarter, and the Miami Heat extended the NBA's current longest winning streak to seven games by beating the Brooklyn Nets 122-115 on Thursday night (Friday, Manila time).

    Heat vs Nets recap

    Duncan Robinson added 26 for the Heat, who have won seven straight for the first time since Dec. 30, 2017-Jan. 14, 2018. Bam Adebayo scored 20 for Miami.

    Mikal Bridges and Lonnie Walker IV each scored 23 for Brooklyn, which had won its last five games against Miami. Nic Claxton was 7 for 7 from the field and scored 16 for the Nets, and Cam Johnson added 16 as well.

    Miami lost to Brooklyn on Nov. 1 to fall to 1-4, the worst five-game start in Heat coach Erik Spoelstra's 16 seasons. The Heat haven't lost since and the 8-4 record ties for the fourth-best 12-game start under Spoelstra; the team opened 9-3 on three occasions in that span.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Butler's 18-point third quarter tied his best for any regular-season quarter in a Heat uniform, done on two other occasions. He's also had quarters of 18, 21 and 22 in playoff games for Miami.

    For the Heat, it was part of a nine-game, 18-day stretch where they'll play in eight different arenas. The only one they'll visit twice in that span is the United Center in Chicago, where they'll open a two-game set against the Bulls on Saturday night to begin a five-game trip.

    Johnson picked up his fourth foul with 3:40 left in the first half, making him the 12th player in the league this season to have that many before intermission — and the second Nets player to do so in as many games, after Claxton did it against Orlando on Tuesday. Johnson's fourth was an offensive foul, drawn by Kevin Love.

    It sent him to the bench. It sent the Heat off and running.

    CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
    Watch Now

    They finished the half on a 14-0 run, the last 12 of those coming following Love taking the charge against Johnson, and went into the break up 60-52. The Nets were 0 for 7 with three turnovers in that stretch, the last of those giveaways coming when Butler stripped Royce O'Neale and set up Haywood Highsmith for a layup 4 seconds before the buzzer.

    Miami kept the lead for the entirety of the second half.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      UP NEXT

      Nets: Host Philadelphia on Sunday.

      Heat: Visit Chicago on Saturday.

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Jimmy Butler shows he's already in midseason form.
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again