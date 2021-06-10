Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Jun 10
    NBA

    Pat Riley fined $25K for remarks about LeBron return to Heat

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    NEW YORK — Miami Heat President Pat Riley was fined $25,000 (around P1.1 million) by the NBA on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) for being too clear that he'd eagerly welcome a reunion with LeBron James.

    The league said Riley violated its anti-tampering rule with his remarks during an interview Friday on Dan Le Batard's radio show.

    Riley said he would "leave the key under the doormat" if James called and said he wanted to return to Miami. James led the Heat to two NBA titles and four straight appearances in the finals before returning to Cleveland in 2014.

    Riley is the second executive to be fined in three days for tampering. The NBA penalized Philadelphia's Daryl Morey and the team $75,000 apiece on Monday for a tweet about Stephen Curry.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again