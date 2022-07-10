Heat overcome Celtics, Raptors rout Sixers in Summer League

MYCHAL Mulder scored 23 points to help Miami beat Boston, 88-78, in the Summer League on Saturday in Las Vegas (Sunday, Manila time).

Mulder made 5 of 8 shots from 3-point range for the Heat.

Serbia's Nikola Jovic, the 27th overall selection and Miami's only pick in the draft, missed two free throws and his only shot attempt. He grabbed four rebounds in just under 14 minutes of action.

Matt Ryan topped Boston with 15 points, and Mfiondu Kabengele had 14.

JD Davison, the Celtics' only pick in the draft (53rd overall), finished with 10 points, six rebounds and six assists.

RAPTORS 97, 76ERS 77

Armoni Brooks made five 3-pointers and scored 25 points, Delano Banton added 21 and Toronto breezed to a victory over Philadelphia.

Christian Koloko, the Raptors' only pick in this year's draft, added 12 points and seven rebounds. The No. 33 overall pick added three steals and three blocks.

Continue reading below ↓

Isaiah Joe buried 7 of 9 shots from 3-point range, scoring 24 points to pace the Sixers.

PISTONS 105, WIZARDS 99

Isaiah Livers scored 20 points in Detroit's victory over Washington.

Jalen Duren, the 13th overall pick whom the Pistons acquired in a draft-day trade with Charlotte, had 13 points and six rebounds. Jaden Ivey, the fifth overall selection, scored 11 points in a little over five minutes of action before leaving because of a sprained right ankle.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Jordan Schakel had 24 points, and Jordan Goodwin had 20 to pace Washington. Johnny Davis — the 10th overall pick — finished with six points and five rebounds.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.