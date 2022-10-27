Heat deal Blazers first loss; Wolves, Cavs, Hawks, Knicks win

Heat stop Blazers

BAM Adebayo scored 18 points and the Miami Heat snapped the Blazers’ four-game winning streak with a 119-98 victory on Wednesday night in Portland (Thursday, Manila time).

Damian Lillard had 22 points for Portland when he came up limping with just over five minutes to go in the third quarter and headed straight for the locker room. He did not return and the Blazers later announced he had a right calf strain.

Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler each had 17 points for the Heat, who led by as many as 26 points. Six Miami players were in double figures.

Rookie Shaedon Sharpe had 15 points and eight rebounds for Portland, which had won each of its first four games to open the season for the first time since 1999. The Blazers were the last remaining undefeated team in the Western Conference.

Cavs beat Magic for third straight win

Donovan Mitchell goes 5 for 19 in 37 minutes of action. PHOTO: AP

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

Evan Mobley scored a season-high 22 points, Jarrett Allen had 18 points and 16 rebounds and the Cavaliers beat the Orlando Magic, 103-92, in Cleveland.

Donovan Mitchell added 14 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which has won three in a row after dropping its opener at Toronto. All-Star center Allen is averaging 13.5 points and 11.5 boards with three double-doubles.

Top overall draft pick Paolo Banchero had 29 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Orlando, extending his streak of 20-plus point games to begin his career to five. Orlando (0-5) is the lone team without a victory in the Eastern Conference.

Wolves get back at Spurs

ANTHONY Edwards scored 34 points, and reserve guard Jaylen Nowell added 23 points for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 134-122 win over the San Antonio Spurs in Minneapolis.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points for Minnesota, which bounced back after a 115-106 loss to San Antonio at home Monday. Jalen McDaniels scored 20 points for the Timberwolves, who hit a season-high 20 3-pointers.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Keldon Johnson had a team-high 27 points for the Spurs, who were without guards Devin Vassell and Josh Primo due to injuries. Doug McDermott added 19.

After scoring just nine points Monday, Edwards promised better energy and brought it from the beginning by scoring 16 points with five 3s.

Knicks overcome Hornets in OT

Jalen Brunson plays 41 minutes, shooting 10 for 15. PHOTO: AP

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

JALEN Brunson scored 27 points, hitting the go-ahead basket in overtime, and the Knicks beat the Charlotte Hornets 134-131 in New York.

Brunson also had 13 assists and seven rebounds. RJ Barrett scored 22 points, andJulius Randle had 17 for New York, at 3-1 off to its best start in 10 years.

Gordon Hayward led Charlotte with 21 points. PJ Washington, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Jalen McDaniels each had 17.

Brunson's 3-pointer with 3:14 left in overtime gave the Knicks the lead for good — at 124-122.

Trae Young lifts Hawks past Pistons

TRAE Young scored 35 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Detroit Pistons, 118-113, on Wednesday night to open a two-game set at Little Caesars Arena.

The teams will meet again Friday night.

John Collins added 19 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, and De'Andre Hunter had 17 points to help the Hawks improve to 3-1.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 33 points for Detroit. The Pistons have lost four in a row after an opening victory. Cade Cunningham added 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists, but had seven turnovers.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.