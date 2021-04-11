Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Hawks' Tony Snell to miss at least two games with ankle injury

    ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks guard Tony Snell is expected to miss at least two games, including Sunday's game at Charlotte (Monday, Manila time), with a right ankle sprain.

    Snell left Friday night's 120-108 win over Chicago in the third quarter with the injury and did not return.

    The Hawks say tests confirmed the ankle sprain and also showed a bone bruise. Snell remained in Atlanta and will miss road games at Charlotte and against Toronto in Tampa on Tuesday night.

    Snell's status will be updated following the team's return to Atlanta.

    Snell is averaging 5.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in a reserve role.

