Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Oct 15
    NBA

    Hawks stay unbeaten, keep Pelicans winless in preseason

    Okongwu stars as Atlanta goes 3-0, Zion Williamson and Co. slip to 0-3
    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    undefined
    Onyeka Okongwu scores 18 on 8 for 10 shooting in 25 minutes of action.
    PHOTO: AP

    COLLEGE PARK, Georgia — Onyeka Okongwu scored 18 points and the Atlanta Hawks stayed unbeaten in the preseason with a 110-105 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

    Zion Williamson had 16 points in 25 minutes, but New Orleans fell to 0-3.

    LOOK: Hawks big man Onyeka Okongwu on Gilas’ 60-man pool

    Okongwu shot 8 for 10 from the field and grabbed six rebounds in the game played at the home of the College Park Skyhawks, the Hawks' NBA G League affiliate.

    Trae Young had 15 points and five assists, while Dejounte Murray and Jalen Johnson each added 12 points. Murray finished with seven rebounds and four steals.

    Zion Wiliamson

    Young and Murray checked out for good early in the third quarter, when the Hawks (3-0) led by 29 points.

    First-round pick Jordan Hawkins from national champion Connecticut made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points for the Pelicans.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Onyeka Okongwu scores 18 on 8 for 10 shooting in 25 minutes of action.
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again