Hawks stay unbeaten, keep Pelicans winless in preseason

COLLEGE PARK, Georgia — Onyeka Okongwu scored 18 points and the Atlanta Hawks stayed unbeaten in the preseason with a 110-105 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Zion Williamson had 16 points in 25 minutes, but New Orleans fell to 0-3.

Okongwu shot 8 for 10 from the field and grabbed six rebounds in the game played at the home of the College Park Skyhawks, the Hawks' NBA G League affiliate.

Trae Young had 15 points and five assists, while Dejounte Murray and Jalen Johnson each added 12 points. Murray finished with seven rebounds and four steals.

Young and Murray checked out for good early in the third quarter, when the Hawks (3-0) led by 29 points.

First-round pick Jordan Hawkins from national champion Connecticut made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points for the Pelicans.

