    NBA

    De’Andre Hunter skips Hawks game against Lakers due to knee injury

    by Associated Press
    5 hours ago

    ATLANTA — De'Andre Hunter, who has emerged as Atlanta's second-leading scorer in his second season, will miss at least one game with a knee injury.

    The Hawks said on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) Hunter will not play in Monday's home game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Hunter had a non-surgical procedure on Monday to address articular wear and tear in his right knee.

    Hunter left Friday night's 116-100 win at Washington after hurting the knee. His status will be reviewed next week.

    Hunter is averaging 17.2 points and 5.4 rebounds as a complement to Atlanta's top scorer, point guard Trae Young.

