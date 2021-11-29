Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Mon, Nov 29
    NBA

    Big blow for Hawks as Bogdan Bogdanovic out at least two weeks

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    Midtable Atlanta takes a huge hit with Bogdan Bogdanovic sidelined.
    PHOTO: AP

    ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is expected to miss at least two weeks after tests on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) confirmed he sprained his right ankle against the New York Knicks.

    Bogdanovic had to be helped off the floor midway through the second period of Saturday night's 99-90 loss to New York. He did not return.

    The Hawks said Sunday an MRI confirmed the sprain and Bogdanovic's status will be updated in about two weeks.

    Bogdan BogdanovicBogdan Bogdanovic wil be evaluated in two weeks.

      Forward Cam Reddish also left the game against the Knicks in the second quarter after aggravating an injury to his left wrist.

      The Hawks have not ruled Reddish out for Wednesday's game at Indiana. The team says Reddish's status will be determined by how he responds to treatment.

