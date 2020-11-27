Hassan Whiteside makes Kings homecoming with one-year contract

HASSAN Whiteside is making a homecoming after landing a short-term contract with the Sacramento Kings, the team that drafted him.

The Kings, who drafted Whiteside in the second round in 2010, signed the 31-year-old center to a one-year deal worth the veteran’s minimum.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the development on Thursday, Manila time.

Continue reading below ↓

Whiteside averaged 15.5 points, 13.5 boards, 2.9 blocks, and 1.2 assists in 30 minutes per game last season with the Portland Trail Blazers, although his numbers dropped to 6.8 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks in 21.2 minutes in the playoffs.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

___

For more NBA updates, click here.