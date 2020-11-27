Hassan Whiteside makes Kings homecoming with one-year contract

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    HASSAN Whiteside is making a homecoming after landing a short-term contract with the Sacramento Kings, the team that drafted him.

    The Kings, who drafted Whiteside in the second round in 2010, signed the 31-year-old center to a one-year deal worth the veteran’s minimum.

    Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the development on Thursday, Manila time.

    Whiteside averaged 15.5 points, 13.5 boards, 2.9 blocks, and 1.2 assists in 30 minutes per game last season with the Portland Trail Blazers, although his numbers dropped to 6.8 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks in 21.2 minutes in the playoffs.

