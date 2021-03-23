COLUMN: Hard to like any team's title chance in this wild NBA season

CHICAGO - With injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis putting the Lakers' immediate future in doubt, I'm a potential free-agent fan in search of a new team to invest my emotions in.

The LA Clippers are an appealing option. But they broke my heart last season when they pissed away a 3-1 lead in a stunning meltdown against the Denver Nuggets.

I'm not quite ready to rekindle that flame.

The Utah Jazz, who hold the best record in the NBA at 31-11, seem like a plausible choice. I love Jordan Clarkson but instead of believing in the team as a whole I only see holes.

The fact that Utah is ranked 30th, dead last in the NBA in 2-point field goal attempts and 12th in accuracy bothers me.

Portland?

Nah, I've seen that tease before. Dame Time is good but he's always late for a deep playoffs run. C.J. McCullom is a load of help. He chips in 24.3 points per game and knocks down 3s at a 43 percent rate. Still, these Blazers need more power source.

Phoenix?

At 114.1 points per outing, the Suns are long in scoring. They are, however, short in cohesion and consistency.

I started doubting them when they lost by 21 points to the Wizards in January and by 22 to the Pelicans last February. And after they were stung by the 10-33 Timberwolves, the worst team in the league, last Saturday I was completely out the door.

Dallas?

They can't stay healthy, especially Kristaps Porzingis, who has missed 15 of the team's 41 games thus far. Averaging 29 points, 8.4 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game, Luka Doncic is having an MVP season. But he can't do it alone.

DENVER?

They're my favorite Nuggets outside of the 20-piece that I randomly fetch at McDonald's. They're slow, ranked 29th in pace. And their defensive rating sucks, and I'm being generous here.

I'm stubborn, though, so I'm not prepared to dismiss a team that has Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray for a 1-2 punch. Pending their ability to acquire assets in next week's trading deadline, I'm half-in.

Out East, the Sixers are an easy, sexy pick. They are 13th on offensive rating (113) and second in defensive rating (107-7) which is a healthy balance.

Speaking of health, though, is Joel Embiid healthy? Can he be in the long run?

Based on that, Philly is not a flag I want to plant my support in.

Brooklyn?

Any team with a player named Kyrie Irving in the roster turns me off.

Celtics?

So many weapons. So many internal issues. Closed-door team meetings and rumors of the head coach leaving are scary warning signs.

Bucks?

I was at their new stadium, the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, when they held a 2-0 series lead over the Raptors in 2019. I watched them surrender Game 5 and eventually lost four in a row.

Once bitten, twice shy. Once bitter, always bitter.

Which leaves me team-less midway through this pandemic season.

So I'm neutral like Switzerland for now. Who knows, maybe this is more fun.

Less stress. More objectivity.