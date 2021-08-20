Pistons keep guard Hamidou Diallo on two-year, $10.4 million deal

DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons re-signed guard Hamidou Diallo on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Hamidou Diallo contract update

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the deal is worth $10.4 million for two years.

The 6-foot-5 Diallo, the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk champion as a rookie, was acquired from Oklahoma City in March for Svi Mykhailiuk and future draft consideration.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

In 20 games with the Pistons, Diallo averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 23.3 minutes. Overall, he had career-high averages of 11.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in 52 games.

The former Kentucky player has averaged 7.5 points and 3.6 rebounds in 149 career NBA games with Oklahoma City and Detroit.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.