Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Aug 20
    NBA

    Pistons keep guard Hamidou Diallo on two-year, $10.4 million deal

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: AP

    DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons re-signed guard Hamidou Diallo on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

    Hamidou Diallo contract update

    Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the deal is worth $10.4 million for two years.

    The 6-foot-5 Diallo, the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk champion as a rookie, was acquired from Oklahoma City in March for Svi Mykhailiuk and future draft consideration.

    hamidou diallo

    Continue reading below ↓

    In 20 games with the Pistons, Diallo averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 23.3 minutes. Overall, he had career-high averages of 11.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in 52 games.

    The former Kentucky player has averaged 7.5 points and 3.6 rebounds in 149 career NBA games with Oklahoma City and Detroit.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again