Grizzlies waive Rajon Rondo less than two weeks after trade

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Memphis Grizzlies have waived veteran guard Rajon Rondo.

The Grizzlies announced the move on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) after acquiring Rondo on Aug. 16 in a deal that sent guard Eric Bledsoe to the Los Angeles Clippers for Rondo, Patrick Beverly and center Daniel Oturu.

Memphis traded Beverley to Minnesota on Wednesday.

Rondo spent half of last season with the Clippers after coming from the Atlanta Hawks in a trade for Lou Williams.

Rojon Rondo

PHOTO: AP

Rondo's biggest impact came on the sideline, where the 35-year-old guard served as an unofficial assistant coach, bolstering his teammates with pep talks during timeouts.

The four-time All-Star guard has played 15 seasons. He played 45 games last season with Atlanta and the Clippers.

