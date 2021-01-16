More games postponed: Wolves fall short of league-required eight players vs Grizzlies

MINNESOTA’S scheduled home game on Friday night (Saturday, Manila time) against the Memphis Grizzlies has been postponed because of ongoing contact tracing within the Timberwolves.

The NBA said the Timberwolves did not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the game.

Meanwhile, six Washington Wizards players have tested positive for COVID-19, and another three are in the NBA's health protocols.

General manager Tommy Sheppard said in a video conference with reporters that two of the players who have the illness caused by the coronavirus have displayed symptoms, while the other four are asymptomatic so far.

Sheppard said no members of the team's staff tested positive.

He spoke after the team announced that its next two scheduled games were being postponed: at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday and Monday.

That makes four consecutive games for Washington that have been called off.

