Grizzlies tie Summer League scoring record in wire-to-wire win over Nets

LAS VEGAS — Santi Aldama scored 31 points, David Roddy added 20 and the Memphis Grizzlies tied the Las Vegas Summer League record for points in a game in a 120-84 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

The Grizzlies (2-1), who never trailed and led by double figures for more than 33 minutes, hit 12 3-pointers, shot 59 percent from the field and had 31 assists. Their 120 points matched the record set by the Denver Nuggets in 2007.

The 6-foot-11 Aldama, a first-round draft pick in 2021, made 12 of 14 from the field, hit 4 of 5 from 3-point range, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked three shots. Ziaire Williams, the No. 10 pick in the 2021 draft, had 14 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

Santi Aldama and the Grizzlies improve to 2-1. PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Roddy, a 6-foot-5, 255-pound forward who was picked No. 23 overall in June's draft, was 7-of-11 shooting. Kenneth Lofton Jr. added 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Cam Thomas made 11 of 13 free throws and finished with 29 points for Brooklyn (1-2). The No. 27 pick overall in the 2021 draft, Thomas has scored at least 26 points in each of his three games in Las Vegas and is averaging 28.7 per game. Day'Ron Sharpe added 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocks, and David Duke Jr. scored 12 points.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.