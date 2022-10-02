Steven Adams signs multiyear extension with Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Memphis Grizzlies gaveSteven Adams a multiyear contract extension on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) after the center's strong first season with the team.

Adams averaged career highs of 10.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists to go with his 6.9 points per game in 76 games after being acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans. The 6-foot-11 native of New Zealand set a franchise record and led the NBA with 349 offensive rebounds, an average of 4.6 per game.

See Rivers says 76ers will become unbeatable when Harden adapts to new role

The Grizzlies tied their franchise record with 56 wins and won the Southwest Division — the first division title in franchise history.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Adams was entering the last year of his contract, along with key Grizzlies players Dillon Brooks and Brandon Clarke. General manager Zach Kleiman had insisted that money wouldn't prevent the team from keeping its core together.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Adams spent his first seven seasons with Oklahoma City before one in New Orleans.

Watch Now

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.