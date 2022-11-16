Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Nov 16
    NBA

    Desmond Bane out at least two weeks with sprained toe

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    Desmond Bane Grizzlies vs Timberwolves Game 3
    PHOTO: AP

    MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Memphis Grizzlies announced on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) that guard Desmond Bane sprained his right big toe and will miss at least two to three weeks.

    Team officials said a further evaluation showed that Bane, who sat out a Sunday loss at Washington, has a Grade 2 sprain. Bane was hurt during a win over Minnesota on Friday night. He will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks.

    See Heat rally past Suns; Hawks deal Bucks second straight loss

    The third-year player ranks 15th in the NBA, averaging 24.7 points. He's also averaging 4.8 assists and shooting 45.1% from three this season. Bane ranks sixth with 46 made 3s.

    Memphis visits New Orleans on Tuesday night with Jaren Jackson Jr. listed as questionable for his possible season debut. The Grizzlies announced June 30 that Jackson had surgery on a stress fracture in his right foot during the summer and could be out up to six months.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Watch Now
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again