    NBA

    Big blow for Grizzlies as Jaren Jackson out at least two weeks with knee injury

    by Associated Press
    Just now
    PHOTO: AP

    MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. will miss at least two weeks with a sprained left knee after getting hurt in a game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

    The Grizzlies announced on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) that Jackson will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

    An MRI exam showed Jackson sprained his knee Friday night contesting a shot late in the second quarter. He did not return for the second half of Memphis' 117-105 loss to the Lakers.

    Jackson is the Grizzlies' second-leading scorer, averaging 16.9 points per game. The fourth overall pick in the 2018 draft is shooting nearly 40 percent from 3-point range.

    Memphis currently is in the midst of a four-game road swing, holding the eighth spot in the Western Conference at 28-28. They visit the Clippers on Monday night.

      PHOTO: AP

