For all the trash talk, Brooks mum after getting tossed for groin hit on LeBron

LOS ANGELES — Memphis Grizzlies agitator Dillon Brooks was ejected from Game Three of their first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night (Sunday, Manila time) after striking LeBron James in the groin.

Brooks committed the flagrant foul while guarding James near midcourt just 17 seconds into the second half, and James went down in obvious pain. Officials tossed Brooks after a brief video review, leading to a raucous celebration in the Los Angeles stands for the misfortune of the reviled Grizzlies forward.

Memphis lost 111-101, falling behind 2-1 in the best-of-seven series despite 45 points from Ja Morant.

Brooks declined to speak to reporters after the game. Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins only commented tersely on Brooks' ejection: "Officials made a call."

Brooks was booed every time he touched the ball in Game Three because of his behavior during and after Game Two in Memphis. Most notably, the 27-year-old Brooks called the 38-year-old James "old" while dismissing the impact of the top scorer in NBA history.

Brooks and James were matched up again in Game Three, and James was largely dominating until Brooks' ejection.

James scored 12 points in the first half while the Lakers went up by 29 points early and eventually built a 53-37 halftime lead. Brooks struggled mightily, scoring seven points on 3-for-13 shooting while missing four of his five 3-point attempts.

Game Three stayed chippy in the third quarter, with the Lakers' Rui Hachimura getting a technical foul for a furious reaction to a foul. Hachimura attempted to confront David Roddy, and several players later had a mild shoving match near the Lakers' bench.

Brooks led the NBA in technical fouls this season, committing 18. He served two one-game suspensions for his behavior.