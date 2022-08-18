Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Grizzlies at Dubs on Christmas Day and other key dates in 2022-23 season

    by Associated Press
    Just now
    The NBA has also scheduled a week featuring "Classic and Budding Rivalries."
    PHOTO: AP

    THE NBA schedule was released on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time). A look at some of the key dates for the league this coming season:

    TEAM OPENERS

    A list of the season openers, by team:

    Atlanta Hawks: Oct. 19, Houston

    Boston Celtics: Oct. 18, Philadelphia (NBA opening night)

    Brooklyn Nets: Oct. 19, New Orleans

    Charlotte Hornets: Oct. 19, at San Antonio

    Chicago Bulls: Oct. 19, at Miami

    Cleveland Cavaliers: Oct. 19, at Toronto

    Dallas Mavericks: Oct. 19, at Phoenix

    Denver Nuggets: Oct. 19, at Utah

    Detroit Pistons: Oct. 19, Orlando

    Golden State Warriors: Oct. 18, Los Angeles Lakers (NBA opening night)

    Houston Rockets: Oct. 19, at Atlanta

    Indiana Pacers: Oct. 19, Washington

    Los Angeles Clippers: Oct. 20, at Los Angeles Lakers

    Los Angeles Lakers: Oct. 18, at Golden State

    Memphis Grizzlies: Oct. 19, New York

    Miami Heat: Oct. 19, Chicago

    Milwaukee Bucks: Oct. 20, at Philadelphia

    Minnesota Timberwolves: Oct. 19, Oklahoma City

    New Orleans Pelicans: Oct. 19, at Brooklyn

    New York Knicks: Oct. 19, at Memphis

    Oklahoma City Thunder: Oct. 19, at Minnesota

    Orlando Magic: Oct. 19, at Detroit

    Philadelphia 76ers: Oct. 18, at Boston

    Phoenix Suns: Oct. 19, Dallas

    Portland Trail Blazers: Oct. 19, at Sacramento

    Sacramento Kings: Oct. 19, Portland

    San Antonio Spurs: Oct. 19, Charlotte

    Toronto Raptors: Oct. 19, Cleveland

    Utah Jazz: Oct. 19, Denver

    Washington Wizards: Oct. 19, at Indiana

    CIVIC ENGAGEMENT NIGHT

    The NBA will have all 30 teams playing on Nov. 7, in advance of no teams playing on Nov. 8 because of Election Day. And the 15 games on Nov. 7 all have a different start time, staggered to begin 15 minutes apart.

    The list (all times Eastern):

    Washington at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

    Houston at Orlando, 7:15 p.m.

    Oklahoma City at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

    New Orleans at Indiana, 7:45 p.m.

    Phoenix at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

    Milwaukee at Atlanta, 8:15 p.m.

    Portland at Miami, 8:30 p.m.

    Toronto at Chicago, 8:45 p.m.

    Boston at Memphis, 9 p.m.

    New York at Minnesota, 9:15 p.m.

    Denver at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m.

    Brooklyn at Dallas, 9:45 p.m.

    Sacramento at Golden State, 10 p.m.

    L.A. Lakers at Utah, 10:15 p.m.

    Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

    CHRISTMAS GAMES

    For the 15th consecutive year, the league will have five games on Christmas Day.

    The list (all times Eastern):

    Philadelphia at New York, Noon

    L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 2:30 p.m.

    Milwaukee at Boston, 5 p.m.

    Memphis at Golden State, 8 p.m.

    Phoenix at Denver, 10:30 p.m.

      MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY

      As is tradition, there is a full slate of games on the holiday celebrating the life of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., with the Jan. 16 schedule highlighted by home games in Atlanta (the city where he was born) and Memphis (the city where he died).

      The list (all times Eastern):

      Boston at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

      Indiana at Milwaukee, 2:30 p.m.

      New Orleans at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

      Toronto at New York, 3 p.m.

      Golden State at Washington, 3 p.m.

      Miami at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

      Utah at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

      Phoenix at Memphis, 6 p.m.

      Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

      FINALS REMATCHES

      Golden State topped Boston in six games in last season's NBA Finals. The schedule for their head-to-head meetings this season (all times Eastern):

      Boston at Golden State, Dec. 10, 8:30 p.m.

      Golden State at Boston, Jan. 19, 7:30 p.m.

      RIVALS WEEK

      Another new twist this season: NBA Rivals Week.

      The league is billing these as "Classic and Budding Rivalries" to be played between Jan. 24 and Jan. 28. It has some playoff rematches, some longstanding rivalries getting renewed, a showdown of two of the game's top centers in Denver's Nikola Jokic and Philadelphia's Joel Embiid, and even a marquee brother vs. brother matchup — Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball going head-to-head.

      The list:

      Jan. 24: Boston at Miami, L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers.

      Jan. 25: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, Memphis at Golden State.

      Jan. 26: Chicago at Charlotte, Dallas at Phoenix.

      Jan. 27: Memphis at Minnesota, Toronto at Golden State.

      Jan. 28: Denver at Philadelphia, New York at Brooklyn, L.A. Lakers at Boston.

      SPECIAL SITES

      The NBA will play five games outside of the league's typical home arenas this season. The list (all times Eastern):

      Dec. 17: Miami vs. San Antonio, at Mexico City, 4 p.m.

      Jan. 13: Golden State vs. San Antonio, at Alamodome in San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

      Jan. 19: Chicago vs. Detroit, at Paris, 9 p.m.

      April 6: Portland vs. San Antonio, at Austin, Texas, 8 p.m.

      April 8: Minnesota vs. San Antonio, at Austin, Texas, 4 p.m.

      NO GAMES

      In addition to Nov. 8 for Election Day, the NBA has no games planned on the following dates:

      Nov. 24: Thanksgiving

      Dec. 24: Christmas Eve

      Feb. 17-22: All-Star break (All-Star weekend is Feb. 17-19 in Salt Lake City)

      April 3: NCAA men's Division I national championship game

      FINISHING UP

      All 30 teams will play on April 9, the final day of the regular season, with game times at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Eastern.

      The play-in tournament starts April 11 and the playoffs begin April 15.

