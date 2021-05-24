COLUMN: Gritty, irreverent Suns pose a giant hurdle to Lakers

CHICAGO - There was blood on the hardwood floor inside the Phoenix Suns Arena. And it was purple and gold.

After making the playoffs via the play-in tournament, LeBron James declared he was "ready to go."

So was Devin Booker.

The 24-year old young lion ate the Lakers alive with a playoff debut of 34 points on 10-of-26 shooting, including a 3-of-7 from 3.

With the Suns nursing a 13-point fourth quarter lead, the Lakers wrapped the 6-foot-5, 206-pound guard with multiple coverage.

It worked. Kind of.

To borrow the words of analyst Mark Jackson during a prior broadcast, "the operation was successful but the patient died."

Phoenix 99. Los Angeles 90.

Swarmed by a bevy of white Lakers jerseys, Booker did not make a basket after hitting an 11-foot pull-up jumper that pushed Phoenix ahead, 92-83, with 6:16 to play.

But the double-teams assigned to him led to offensive rebounds and open baskets for the Suns. In fact, two of Booker's eight dimes came in the final 4:01 of action and quelled the Lake Show comeback.

If you still think the Lakers big men hold an edge in this series, DeAndre Ayton wants a word.

The 6-foot-11, 250-pound center burned the Lakers' bigs with a dominant 21-point, 16-rebound effort that saw him swish 10 of 11 field goals.

DON"T TRUST MY ARITHMETIC BUT 10-FOR-11 MEANS 90 PERCENT ACCURATE, FOLKS.

PHOTO: AP



But there was more to Phoenix than just Booker and Ayton.

Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and veteran Jae Crowder pitched in 28 to help the Suns swish 40 of 86 shots (46.5 percent) and 9-of-28 threes (32.1 percent).

Despite five turnovers, LeBron was the usual all-around buffet, finishing with 18 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

He also had an Oscar-worthy acting job late in the fourth quarter where he made an incidental contact look like a jiu jitsu arm bar as he clutched his shoulder supposedly in agonizing pain.

PHOTO: AP

Why the King, the best player on the planet, continues to resort to these types of unroyal, laughably pathetic antics defies logic.

Anthony Davis looked healthy and suited up for 39 minutes. But his game was unwell, a mediocre13 points and seven rebounds while bricking 11 of 16 attempts.

Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope continued to underperform the $40 million contract extensions they each received in the off-season by combining for a meek seven-point production.

In contrast, Alex Caruso, who toils only for $2.75 million a season was delightful to watch.

The bold, bald Laker had 10 points, played hard-nosed defense, and took more charges than a visa card.

With their penchant for drama, expect the Lakers to bounce back in Game 2.

The real trouble is in Utah, where Donovan Mitchell is badly missed and Jordan Clarkson played Game 1 versus the Grizzlies like a 10th man. chalking only 14 points while making four turnovers and going 0-for-8 from long distance.

That's a column for another day.

For now, though, the Suns are shining bright in Phoenix and the lovely music is growing louder and louder as it echoes across the desert.

'Beat L.A.! Beat L.A.!"