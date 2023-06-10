Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Celtics' Grant Williams undergoes hand surgery ahead of free agency

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    BOSTON — Celtics forward Grant Williams had surgery on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) to repair a torn ligament in his left hand and is expected to be sidelined from basketball activities for the next two months.

    The team said that Williams, 24, will need 6-8 weeks to recover following the procedure.

    Williams averaged career highs in minutes (25.9), points (8.1) and rebounds (4.6) during the regular season. But each of those numbers fell during the playoffs as he slipped in and out of the rotation.

    He is a restricted free agent this summer.

    Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said last week that he thinks Williams got caught in a numbers' situation regarding his reduced playing time this season.

    "He is a good player who was on a really deep team," Stevens said. "With the addition of (Malcolm) Brogdon last year it was going to require that guys that had gotten a little more opportunity weren't going to get as much. That obviously hit a few of our players. … But everybody around the league knows Grant can add value to any team."

