Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Nov 3
    NBA

    Grant Williams nails seven of Mavs’ 20 triples in victory over Bulls

    Mavs are 4-0 for the first time since 2004-05
    by Associated Press
    15 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: AP

    DALLAS — Grant Williams tied career highs with 25 points and seven 3-pointers and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Chicago Bulls, 114-105, on Wednesday night (Thursday, Manila time) to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2004-05.

    Tim Hardaway Jr. added 24 and seven 3-pointers for Dallas, which led 99-98 with 4:08 left and put it away with 10-2 run.

    See Steady from the stripe, Edwards, Towns & Co. go 2-0 at home

    Luka Doncic, who went into play leading the NBA with a 39-point average, had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Doncic was 1 for 8 behind the arc. Kyrie Irving missed his second consecutive game because of a sprained left left.

    Zach LaVine scored 22 points for Chicago. Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and a season-high 20 rebounds.

    The Mavericks and Boston Celtics are the NBA's only unbeaten teams.

    Luka Doncic

    The Mavericks were 20 for 48 from long range, while the Bulls were 11 for 33. Chicago did much of its damage down low, outscoring Dallas 54-24 in the paint.

    There were 22 lead changes, 10 in the third quarter, before the Mavericks pulled away late.

    Williams, acquired from Boston in the offseason, hit all four of his 3-pointers in the first half.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      UP NEXT

      Bulls: Hosting Brooklyn on Friday in their opening game of the NBA's first-year in-season tournament.

      Mavericks: At Denver on Friday in their tournament opener.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again