Grant Williams nails seven of Mavs’ 20 triples in victory over Bulls

DALLAS — Grant Williams tied career highs with 25 points and seven 3-pointers and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Chicago Bulls, 114-105, on Wednesday night (Thursday, Manila time) to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2004-05.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 24 and seven 3-pointers for Dallas, which led 99-98 with 4:08 left and put it away with 10-2 run.

Luka Doncic, who went into play leading the NBA with a 39-point average, had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Doncic was 1 for 8 behind the arc. Kyrie Irving missed his second consecutive game because of a sprained left left.

Zach LaVine scored 22 points for Chicago. Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and a season-high 20 rebounds.

The Mavericks and Boston Celtics are the NBA's only unbeaten teams.

PHOTO: AP

The Mavericks were 20 for 48 from long range, while the Bulls were 11 for 33. Chicago did much of its damage down low, outscoring Dallas 54-24 in the paint.

There were 22 lead changes, 10 in the third quarter, before the Mavericks pulled away late.

Williams, acquired from Boston in the offseason, hit all four of his 3-pointers in the first half.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

UP NEXT

Bulls: Hosting Brooklyn on Friday in their opening game of the NBA's first-year in-season tournament.

Mavericks: At Denver on Friday in their tournament opener.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph