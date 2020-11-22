Gordon Hayward signing four-year $120 million deal with Hornets

THE Charlotte Hornets have wanted Hayward for years.

On Saturday (Sunday, Manila time), they finally landed him, according to Priority Sports, the agency that represents the veteran forward.

A person with knowledge of the terms, speaking on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn't been signed, told the AP that Hayward will sign a four-year contract worth $120 million. ESPN first reported the agreement between Hayward and the Hornets.

Hayward agreed to a four-year offer sheet worth about $63 million with the Hornets in 2014, a deal that was matched by the Utah Jazz — Hayward's original team.

Hayward left the Jazz for Boston in 2017, saw his first season with the Celtics end on opening night of the 2017-18 season when he suffered a horrible lower leg injury, then averaged 14.0 points per game over the following two seasons.