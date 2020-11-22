Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Nov 22
    NBA

    Gordon Hayward signing four-year $120 million deal with Hornets

    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    THE Charlotte Hornets have wanted Hayward for years.

    On Saturday (Sunday, Manila time), they finally landed him, according to Priority Sports, the agency that represents the veteran forward.

    A person with knowledge of the terms, speaking on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn't been signed, told the AP that Hayward will sign a four-year contract worth $120 million. ESPN first reported the agreement between Hayward and the Hornets.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Hayward agreed to a four-year offer sheet worth about $63 million with the Hornets in 2014, a deal that was matched by the Utah Jazz — Hayward's original team.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Hayward left the Jazz for Boston in 2017, saw his first season with the Celtics end on opening night of the 2017-18 season when he suffered a horrible lower leg injury, then averaged 14.0 points per game over the following two seasons.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again