Goran Dragic staying with Miami Heat on two-year deal

THE Miami Heat got quick agreements from point guard Goran Dragic and center Meyers Leonard on two-year deals, the second year in both cases being team options.

Dragic will make about $18 million next season, Leonard about $9 million.

"I simply appreciate that they care about the little things," Leonard said.

Dragic flew back to Miami from his native Slovenia on Friday and intends to sign his new contract quickly.

He said the fact that the Heat will have much of its roster back from a year ago, when the team won the Eastern Conference title, was particularly important to him.

"This is a family here," Dragic said. "We know we have a good team. We know we have chemistry. We have unfinished business."

