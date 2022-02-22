Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Goran Dragic signing with Nets for remainder of season

    Goran Dragic is set to suit up for his fifth team in the NBA.
    PHOTO: AP

    GORAN Dragic is set to join the Brooklyn Nets for the rest of the season, according to reports.

    Sent by the Toronto Raptors to the Spurs at the trade deadline, Dragic is turning free agent with after a contract buyout with San Antonio.

    Jevon Carter is reportedly being waived by the Nets to accommodate Dragic.

    Dragic will play under Steve Nash, his teammate at Phoenix for three years from 2008.

    undefinedSteve Nash adds a veteran guard to the Brooklyn backcourt.

