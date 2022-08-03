Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA

    Goran Dragic, Chicago Bulls finalize $2.9M one-year deal

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls and guard Goran Dragic finalized a one-year, $2.9 million contract on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

    The Bulls tweeted a welcome message in announcing the deal about a month after the two sides reached an agreement.

    The 36-year-old Dragic has averaged 13.7 points and shot 36.2% on 3-pointers over 14 seasons with Phoenix, Houston, Miami, Toronto and Brooklyn. From Slovenia, he made an All-Star team with the Heat during the 2017-18 season and helped them advance to the 2020 NBA finals.

    Dragic averaged 7.5 points while shooting 25.4% from beyond the arc last season for Toronto and Brooklyn. Though the Bulls ranked fourth in the NBA in 3-point accuracy, they were last in attempts.

    The Bulls took a big step by winning 46 games with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine leading the way and posting their best record in seven years.

    PHOTO: AP

