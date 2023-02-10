Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Warriors get Gary Payton II back, give up James Wiseman in deadline trades

    by janie mccauley, ap
    2 hours ago
    Gary Payton II reunites with Draymond Green as Warriors give up James Wiseman.
    SAN FRANCSICO — A day after leading Portland past his former Golden State team, Gary Payton II is rejoining the defending champion Warriors in a trade by the Trail Blazers, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

    The Blazers will received multiple second-round draft picks in the swap, the person told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because the trade had yet to be finalized or announced.

    Also on Thursday’s trade deadline, the Warriors dealt center James Wiseman to Detroit.

    The 30-year-old Payton played a key role as a defensive stopper for Golden State during last season’s title run and will immediately provide backcourt depth with Stephen Curry sidelined at least until after the All-Star break with a left leg injury.

    Payton scored nine points in 22 minutes of Portland’s 125-122 home win against the Warriors on Wednesday night. Golden State’s next game is Saturday against the Lakers at Chase Center, where Payton received his championship ring on Dec. 30 but didn’t play as he recovered from offseason surgery for a core muscle injury.

    While Payton reached a $28 million, three-year contract last summer to join the Blazers he didn’t make his Portland debut until last month.

      He returned from a broken elbow to contribute in the NBA Finals against Boston that the Warriors won in six games. Payton was injured when Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks committed a hard foul across Payton’s head on a layup attempt during the second round and sent the Golden State guard awkwardly to the floor at Memphis on May 3.

      Last season marked his first with regular playing time. Payton averaged 7.1 points and 3.5 rebounds over a career-high 71 games. In addition Payton’s efforts off the court helped make him a fan favorite and he received the NBA’s Bob Lanier Community Assist Award on May 31 for his work supporting dyslexic children and pushing for early assessment.

